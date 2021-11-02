DHEC: 424 new cases of COVID-19, 13 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 305 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 119 probable cases, for a total of 424 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 13 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 899,912 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13,766 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 13,229 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.8%.

According to the department, a total of 5,190,983 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 62.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 55.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.