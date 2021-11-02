Polls now open for Columbia municipal election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Election Day here in Columbia. Polls for the city’s municipal election are now open and will stay open until 7 p.m.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin announced he would not be seeking re-election back in February, opening the field for new face to lead the city. Columbia City Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann, along with former aide to Steve Benjamin Sam Johnson and former City Council member Moe Baddourah.

Columbia residents also have the chance to vote for City of Columbia Council Member At-Large. The ballot for this positions includes Tyler Bailey, Heather Bauer, Aditi Bussells, John Crangle, Deitra Matthews, Aaron Smalls and John Tyler.

Voting precincts for the City’s Municipal election will be at MLK Park, Main Street United Methodist, Hyatt Park Elementary, The Harbison Community Center and St. Andrews Middle school.

Residents can also vote absentee in person at either the Richland or Lexington County Administration buildings until November 1, at 5pm.

Per the City of Columbia:

Registration and Elections announce the following precinct changes for the Tuesday, November 2, 2021 municipal election.

Ward 1 formerly located at the Lourie Senior Center is now combined with Ward 33 at Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene Street

Ward 2 formerly located at the Marion Street Apartments is now located at Main Street United Methodist Church, 1830 Main Street

Ward 31 remains at Hyatt Park Elementary in the Gym, 4200 N. Main Street

Harbison 2 formerly located at New Heights Baptist Church is now combined with Harbison 1 at Harbison Community Center, 106 Hillpine Road

Riverside formerly located at Virginia Wingard Methodist Church is now combined with St. Andrews at St. Andrews Middle, 1231 Bluefield Drive