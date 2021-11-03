Children across Nation get first shots approved for ages 5 to 11

CNN–Nearly 28 million children in the U.S. are now eligible to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.

Doctor Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, moved to allow children between 5 and 11 year old to get vaccinated.

The shots will be one third of an adult dose but still a two shot series three weeks apart.

Kids in Connecticut already lined up for their first shot Tuesday night.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer says this is a major step forward for South Carolina and the rest of the nation in our fight against COVID-19.