NASA Will Test Ability to Change the Course of an Asteroid

Yes you heard that right. On Thursday, November 4th at 1pm, a NASA spacecraft is going to crash into an asteroid to see if the asteroid’s course can be changed. Here’s the tweet from NASA:

On Thursday at 1pm EDT (1700 UTC), get a live preview of the #DARTMission, our first test to see if we can change the course of an asteroid. DART will crash into a small asteroid 6.5 million miles from Earth and measure the effect on its motion. Tune in: https://go.nasa.gov/3EMuihD