LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District One says four White Knoll High School students are expelled after posting a video reenacting the murder of George Floyd.

Officials say the video was shared on TikTok over the weekend and school and district officials began investigating immediately.

According to Lexington One, although the video was created off campus at a private home and shared outside of school hours, “the unacceptable and disturbing actions of these students negatively impact their school and all of our students.”

Dr. Greg Little, Lexington District One Superintendent said, “We strongly condemn the actions of these students. Racism, in any form, will not be tolerated by our students or staff and will be addressed immediately.”

School officials say the students aren’t allowed to return to school nor take part in any athletic or extracurricular activities for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

Due to the nature of the video, the district says they are partnering with Lexington County Community Mental Health Center to provide additional support for their students, staff and families.