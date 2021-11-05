SC AG Wilson joins legal fight against vaccine mandate

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joining other states and businesses filing paperwork Friday to begin court proceedings against the federal government’s vaccine mandate for private employees with 100 or more employees.

Attorney General Wilson releasing a statement Friday, saying, “Unlike the Biden administration, the judges with whom our petition has filed will consider the constitution. The president is flouting the rule of law to engage in federal overreach at its worst.”

This is the first step in the legal challenge of the Biden administration’s vaccine rule.

The court motion will be filed at a later date.

Thursday the White House announced a January 4th deadline for federal agencies and companies with more than 100 employees to comply with its new vaccine mandate.

That means some 84-million employees and 17-million health care workers have to two months to become fully vaccinated. Officials say the federal mandate preempts any state or local laws.

President Joe Biden says the vaccine is the fastest way to put the pandemic behind us.

The president saying Friday, “The pandemic is not yet behind us, but within this week’s announcement, vaccines for kids, more adults getting vaccinated, potential treatment for those who get sick, we’re accelerating our path out of this pandemic.”

According to SCDHEC and the CDC the majority of those currently hospitalized with covid-19 are unvaccinated.