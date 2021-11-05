Truck driver shortage could make holiday shopping hard

The owner of a trucking company urges consumers to "do your holiday shopping now"

(CNN) — “Do your holiday shopping now” that’s the advice that is being given by the owner of a truck company who says the trucker shortage in the United States will continue to not only raise prices but could worsen the supply chain slowdown.

As Camila Bernal explains, despite efforts from the White House to fix the problem, many in the industry do not see a quick solution.