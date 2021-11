City of Columbia Mayoral candidates to debate

Runoff set for November 16

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia Mayoral candidates Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine are set to debate Monday.

The debate will take place at USC’s Russell House at 4pm.

The candidates are heading for a run-off election Tuesday, November 16.

Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you coverage at 5pm 6pm and 11pm.