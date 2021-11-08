Krispy Kreme gets in the Thanksgiving spirit with holiday flavors
If you love Thanksgiving desert staples, you now have the chance to enjoy them in the form of a doughnut
(CNN) — Krispy Kreme is mixing traditional thanksgiving flavors with its donuts this year.
The company has released four new treats for a limited time, including the pecan pie donut.
there’s also a Dutch Apple Pie donut and a Cranberry flavored donut.
and lastly – the Gobbler donut.
It’s a chocolate iced donut shaped like a heart, decorated with chocolate cream and topped with Thanksgiving sprinkles and a turkey face…but no turkey flavoring!