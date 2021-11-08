Myrtle Beach recycling bin makes trans-Atlantic journey

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE)–A trash can from Myrtle Beach managed to make it more than 3,000 miles away to Ireland.

Keith McGreal from Ireland emailed Myrtle Beach City government on Sunday to let them know about the traveling trash can arriving on their west coast.

Trash containers are usually removed from the beach before a hurricane but this one apparently had a mind of its own.

The full email exchange between McGreal and Myrtle Beach officials-

Hi,

I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo. We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story. Amazing to think it travelled all the way across the Atlantic. Over 5500km away.

Hoping to hear from you soon,

Keith McGreal.