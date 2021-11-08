SLED releases annual crime report

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The State Law Enforcement Division released its annual Crime in South Carolina report Monday.

According to SLED there were 100 more murders in South Carolina in 2020 than in the previous year.

There was also an increase in the number of assaults.

However, cases of sexual battery and robbery were down.

In terms of property crime, SLED investigators say burglary, larceny, and car theft all decreased in 2020.

However, the number of arsons increased by more than 100.

Fore a complete look at the report click here.