Tyler Ryan catches up with CMT's Cody Alan to chat about growing up in Lexington and his new book

NASHVILLE, TN (WOLO) – The name Cody Alan is pretty well known here in the Midlands, not because he is heard on over 200 radio stations on CMT Radio, as well as appearing on millions of homes each week on the CMT Hot 20, it is because Alan was born and raised in West Columbia.

Alan started his career on Columbia station YES! 96…now known as Steve-FM, along with some other stops on the east coast, before heading west to Dallas, TX. Within a few years of hard work, Alan made the jump to the national stage, hosting the daily CMT Radio show, heard on over 200 stations, as well as one of the hosts of CMT’s Hot Twenty television show, airing each week on the television network.

Alan also celebrated the release of his first book, Hear’s the Thing, where he shares his journey, from a four year old wearing headphones to being on top of the county music broadcast food chain. The book contains great stories of some of the country superstars he has rubbed elbows with over the years, as well as the lessons he has learned and mistakes that he has made that have led to his success.

The Midlands native is also being honored on Wednesday evening’s CMA awards, airing on ABC Columbia, where he will be awarded The Daily National Broadcast Personality of the Year.

