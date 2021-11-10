Company expanding in Richland County, creating new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–More jobs are coming to Richland County.

According to the Governor’s office, AVANTech, LLC a wastewater and radioactive waste treatment company, is expanding operations in Richland County. The office says the $3.6 million investment will create 17 new jobs.

Founded in 1999 in South Carolina, the company is located off American Italian Way in Columbia.

The expansion is expected to be completed through 2025. If you are interested in joining AVANTech, LLC you can visit the company’s careers webpage.