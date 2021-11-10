Former prominent S.C lawyer Alex Murdaugh denied bond

This is the second time bond has been denied for Murdaugh

(CNN) — New developments Wednesday in the case of Alex Murdaugh a former prominent attorney in South Carolina.

Murdaugh was denied bond a second time, following a psychiatric evaluation.

he’s now in jail charged with misappropriation of funds in a wrongful death lawsuit following the death of his family’s longtime house keeper.

Murdaugh is also facing conspiracy charges accused of trying to arrange his own murder.

this after his wife and son were killed back in June at the family home. That case remains unsolved.