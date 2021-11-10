P.O.W. Freedom Reunion heads to Palmetto state in June

The June event will be the 49th annual Freedom Reunion for American prisioners of war

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 49th annual P.O.W. Freedom Reunion is coming to South Carolina next June.

Organizers say 408 of the 662 American Prisoners of War who survived the Vietnam war are alive today.

The Vietnam P.O.W. Freedom Reunion helps those soldiers reconnect and renew bonds through shared experiences.

Leaders gathered to salute 6 of the 8 P.O.W’s that live right here in South Carolina.

Stewart lives in south Carolina and is honored to bring the reunion here.

Attorney General Alan Wilson said that as a Veteran himself, he was honored to meet the P.O.W.’s Tuesday.