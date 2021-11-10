State Representative Todd Rutherford files bill to lower S.C. drinking age

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — State Representative Todd Rutherford pre-filed a bill tonight to lower the minimum legal drinking age in South Carolina to 18.

Rutherford released a statement saying, this is a personal freedom issue.

if you are old enough to fight for our country… if you’re old enough to vote… if you’re old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education…. then you are old enough to have a drink.”

the bill will be considered when the general assembly reconvenes in the new year.