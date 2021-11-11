RCSD: Chapin HS student charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a student at Chapin High School is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree. Deputies say 18-year-old David B. Galloway turned himself in Thursday morning, and he was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies say they were contacted on October 8 in regards to an alleged incident that occurred October 2 in Richland County.