Vaccines ramp up for kids ages 5-11, but COVID-19 cases in kids are rising

CNN– Vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 are ramping up, but still cases of COVID-19 in kids are on the rise again in the United States. The American Academy of Pediatrics says, this past week, there was a more than 6% increase in cases from the week before.

A recent poll shows parents with lower incomes are less likely to get their kids in that 5-11 age group vaccinated. With concerns about getting time off work or finding a way to get to a vaccination site, along with educational disparities. Experts say more education generally comes with more acceptance of science.