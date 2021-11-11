With millions of babies missing vaccinations last year, CDC concerned about the threat of measles

CNN– COVID-19 vaccines aren’t the only vaccines doctors are worried about. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 22 million babies worldwide missed their vaccinations last year during the pandemic, worsening the global threat of measles. The agency says the highly-contagious virus is once again a global threat.

The CDC estimates the measles vaccine prevents more than 30 million deaths each year. More than 60,000 people die every year from measles, and most of those deaths are young children.