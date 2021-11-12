Saturday! Saturday! Saturday! The monster trucks come on Saturday!

Tyler Ryan speaks with champion monster truck driver Jimmy Creten about the weekend show in Florence

FLORENCE SC (WOLO) – SATURDAY! SATURDAY! SATURDAY! The 2Xtreme Monster Truck Chaos is coming to the Palmetto State over the next two weeks.

You can catch two-time World Champion, Jimmy Creten, and his truck, Bounty Hunter take on the likes of Scarlett Bandit, Dr Jekyll and more in this all-out side by side racing and freestyle Monster Truck Show.

Creten, who is not only the Driver of Bounty Hunter, but Founder of the 2Xtreme Racing Series, says he is excited to “finally bring this show to South Carolina.”

The monster truck show, which is focused on a family friendly interactive experience promises plenty of opportunities for young Monster Truck enthusiasts and adult fans to enjoy

interactive experiences including rides in a full size monster truck, an opportunity to get up close and personal with the drivers at the “pre-show pit party” where they can snap photos and score autographs from some of the biggest stars of today’s Monster Truck scene.

2Xtreme will have two shows in South Carolina over the next couple weeks, this weekend at the Florence Motor Speedway, and next weekend in Orangeburg at the South Carolina Motorplex.

Tickets starting at $15, and kids, who get in free with the purchase of any adult ticket.

You can find more information HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook