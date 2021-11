COVID-19 cases on the uptick across the country

CNN– Nationally, COVID-19 cases are once again ticking up. According to Johns Hopkins University, about 82,000 cases are being reported each day. That’s up 11% over the daily average from two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths are down about 9% from two weeks ago. Hospitalizations rates also fell by about 3%.

It’s unclear just yet how the latest rise in cases will effect those numbers.