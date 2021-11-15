Local Living: Governor’s Carolighting Ceremony this weekend, Richland County hosting food giveaway Saturday and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The 55th annual Governor’s Carolighting Ceremony is this weekend. At the event, the State Christmas Tree will be lit. There will also be holiday performances. The ceremony is Sunday at 6 p.m. at the State House.

The Richland County Recreation Commission is having their annual holiday food giveaway this Saturday. Groceries will be given to the first 100 patrons. Groceries include turkey or ham, as well as fruits and vegetables. The giveaway will begin at 1 p.m. at the Denny Terrace Gym.

Tom Hanks is taking on science fiction in the new Apple TV + release of the movie ‘Finch’. Our Matt Perron shares his take in this Monday Movie Review at Five.