DHEC: 446 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional virus related deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 350 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 96 probable cases, for a total of 446 new cases. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of nine virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 909,282 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,042 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 10,834 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.80%.

According to the department, a total of 5,368,471 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 63.8% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 55.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.