Newberry County deputies investigating after four-year-old suffers gunshot wound

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating after a four-year-old was brought to a regional trauma center with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they were called to the Newberry County Hospital Emergency Department around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the child had a gunshot wound to the body, and was transported to the trauma center by EMS.

According to authorities, a family member transporting the child said the child found a handgun and fired it.

The investigation is ongoing.