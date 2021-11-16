Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pfizer is submitting its experimental pill for COVID-19 for U.S. authorization, setting the stage for a likely launch of the promising therapy in coming weeks. The company’s antiviral is one of a handful of pills that have recently been shown to significantly cut hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with COVID-19. If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration it could be a major step toward managing the pandemic, allowing patients to treat themselves at home. FDA regulators will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, which will be sold as Paxlovid, before making a decision.