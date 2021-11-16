SC Secretary of State recognizes charities giving the most to their cause

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a new list of charity angels as we head into the holiday season. Tuesday, South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond released his Angels of 2021 list. It highlights charities that give the largest percentage of donations to the actual cause.

“Every year I look forward to recognizing several charities as ‘Angels,’ not only to commend them for their service to the state, but also to raise public awareness about wise charitable giving,” said Secretary Hammond. “Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, our office was unable to host an Angel ceremony last year. Therefore, we are recognizing 15 Angels this year instead of 10 as we have done in prior years. There are so many wonderful organizations doing good work in South Carolina, and I am thrilled to recognize the contributions of this year’s Angels.”

This year’s Angels include the Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry, Connected Hearts Ministry in North Augusta and the Moss Creek Marines in Hilton Head. The highest ranking Midlands charity was the Free Medical Clinic.

The full list from the Secretary of State can be found below:

All 4 Paws, Pawleys Island, SC 89.9%

All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, Fort Mill, SC 84.9%

Center for Developmental Services, Greenville, SC 91.5%

Connected Hearts Ministry, Inc., North Augusta, SC 97.9%

Greenwood Soup Kitchen Ministry, Inc., Greenwood, SC 99.0%

Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach, Inc., Myrtle Beach, SC 96.0%

Kershaw Area Resource Exchange, Inc., Kershaw, SC 96.8%

Kids On Point, Inc., Charleston, SC 86.8%

Moss Creek Marines, Inc., Hilton Head Island, SC 97.3%

Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services, Johns Island, SC 86.4%

Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center, Florence, SC 88.7%

Project Safe Pet, Lake Wylie, SC 96.4%

The ETV Endowment of South Carolina, Inc., Spartanburg, SC 84.3%

The Free Medical Clinic Inc., Columbia, SC 94.2%

Upstate Warrior Solution, Inc., Greenville, SC 90.9%