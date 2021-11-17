DHEC: 597 new cases of COVID-19, 24 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 227 probable cases, for a total of 597 new cases. DHEC also reports 19 new confirmed deaths and five probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 24 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 909,905 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,064 virus related deaths reported in the state.

DHEC says it received 9,815 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.9%.

According to the department, a total of 5,378,581 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. The department says 63.9% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 55.9% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.