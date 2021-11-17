DHEC officials confirm first flu related death of the season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state’s first flu-related death of the season.

“Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first confirmed influenza-associated death of the season,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “As we continue to respond to the worst public health crisis in 100 years, it’s important that we all remain as healthy as possible. One key step we can take is getting our flu shots.”

DHEC recommends that all individuals, ages 6 months and up, get their flu shot. Officials also warn of the dangers of contracting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

“Vaccination is one of the most successful public health interventions in history for reducing disease spread and preventing complications and deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases,” Bell said. “So many generations before us would have given anything to have a flu vaccine. With COVID-19’s prevalence across our state, we must use the vaccines that medical science has afforded us to help prevent illness like the flu.”

To find flu shots near you, visit scdhec.gov/health/flu/flu-vaccine-clinics. You can also make an appointment by calling 1-855-472-3432.