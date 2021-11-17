DHEC urges vaccinations before holiday gatherings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging residents to get vaccinated before the holidays to prevent another surge of COVID-19. Dr. Linda Bell warns that everyone needs to get tested by this Saturday, November 20 at the latest to prevent spreading the virus.

You’re recommended to not attend any holiday gatherings if you have any coronavirus symptoms or have tested positive in the past 10 days. Anyone not fully vaccinated is not recommended to travel or to attend any indoor gatherings without a mask on.

Dr. Bell says this is the only way to avoid the predicted holiday surge. Dr. Bell recommends getting vaccinated as soon as possible at one of DHEC’s many COVID-19 vaccination clinics.