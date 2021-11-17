Hand count audit shows no discrepancies in Columbia runoff results

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, a hand count audit was held on the Columbia runoff election. Results show no discrepancies, according to the Richland County Voter Registration and Election Office. This comes after some polling places experienced machine issues Tuesday.

ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton was at the audit and spoke with the Richland County Elections Director.

Election officials say the audit count falls in line with last nights numbers, projecting Daniel Rickenmann as mayor elect and Aditi Bussells as the winner of the Columbia City Council At-Large seat.

Hand count audits are part of the normal election process, but the State Elections Commissions mandated one be done after the issues at the polls. 10 polling locations were randomly selected to audit.