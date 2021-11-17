KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a man was shot multiple times on Tuesday.

Authorities say the 29-year-old man was shot at approximately 10 p.m., near the intersection of Wateree Boulevard and Ballfield Road in Camden.

According to investigators, they believe the shooter and the victim know each other.

Deputies say the victim is currently being treated for injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.