Consumer News: More South Carolinians expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, President Biden calls for investigation into prices at the pump and more

Better be safe than sorry and pack your patience this Thanksgiving, nearly 753,000 South Carolinians are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. That’s a nearly 15% increase from 2020, and only 2% below pre-pandemic levels. More than 53,000 South Carolinians are expected to fly, combined with nearly 678,000 packing up the cars and driving to their destinations.

CNN– President Biden is calling for an investigation into oil and gas companies as he searches for a way to lower gas prices. The president has ordered the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether illegal conduct is pushing up prices at the pump. He did not cite any specific evidence of wrongdoing in his letter to the FTC, but he says prices remain high even though oil and gas companies’ costs are declining.

CNN– Besides just gas, rental cars and even hotels are all now more expensive this month, just as more Americans get ready to head to their Thanksgiving destinations in just seven days. But what does this all mean for your wallet if you’re not paying close attention to those price hikes? Jenn Sullivan takes a closer look at the higher costs and when’s the best time to be hitting the road for all your holiday traveling.

COLUMBIA, CS (WOLO)— Back here at home, those prices at the pump are more than $1.18 more than a year ago. Gas Buddy reports drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $3.03 per gallon. The cheapest gas you can get in Columbia reaches $2.77, but watch out for the highest soaring prices as much as $3.28 per gallon.