DHEC: 798 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 299 probable cases, for a total of 798 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and one probable deaths due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 910,690 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,078 virus related deaths reported in the Palmetto State.

DHEC says it received 16,108 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.1%.

According to the department, 57% of eligible South Carolina residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 49.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. These percentages now include kids ages 5-11, who are now eligible for the vaccine.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.