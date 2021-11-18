KCSO: High speed chase leads to multiple drug trafficking charges

1/2 KCSO Drug Arrest 1118 Man arrested on drug charges after chase in Kershaw County. Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

2/2 KCSO K9 Taz KCSO K9 Taz Courtesy: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a high speed chase and K9 pursuit led to a man being arrested on several drug charges.

Deputies say they attempted to stop a vehicle on Robinson Town Road when they were brought on a chase that ended with the driver losing control of his vehicle on Jordan Mill Pond Road. Authorities say the suspect then fled into the woods on foot before being apprehended by K9 Taz.

Officials say Felix Marcullas Whren is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, manufacturing crack cocaine and failure to stop for blue lights.