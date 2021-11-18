Public meeting about Carolina Crossroads Project to be held Thursday

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You could soon see less congestion at Malfunction Junction. The State Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Thursday. It is for phase one of the Carolina Crossroads Project.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. DOT officials say they will give the public a first look at design plans for the phase one of construction. SCDOT says phase one will focus on the Colonial Life Boulevard interchange on I-126 and I-26 heading in the direction of US 378.

Major construction for phase one is set to start in spring 2022.

For more information, visit scdot.org.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts