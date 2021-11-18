Public meeting about Carolina Crossroads Project to be held Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You could soon see less congestion at Malfunction Junction. The State Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Thursday. It is for phase one of the Carolina Crossroads Project.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. DOT officials say they will give the public a first look at design plans for the phase one of construction. SCDOT says phase one will focus on the Colonial Life Boulevard interchange on I-126 and I-26 heading in the direction of US 378.

Major construction for phase one is set to start in spring 2022.

For more information, visit scdot.org.