KCSO: Man accused of shooting incident in Camden turns himself in

Mike Olson,
Screen Shot 1400 08 26 At 172530

Shaborn Davis
Source: Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of a shooting incident in Camden turned himself in Friday morning. Deputies say 20-year-old Shaborn Davis was wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Ballfield Road and Wateree Boulevard.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was shot during this incident, and Davis will be charged with attempted murder.

 

Categories: Kershaw, Local News
