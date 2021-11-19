KCSO: Man accused of shooting incident in Camden turns himself in

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of a shooting incident in Camden turned himself in Friday morning. Deputies say 20-year-old Shaborn Davis was wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Ballfield Road and Wateree Boulevard.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was shot during this incident, and Davis will be charged with attempted murder.