DHEC: 937 new cases of COVID-19, 18 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 308 probable cases, for a total of 937 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports 15 new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 and three probable cases, for a total of 18 virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 911,624 confirmed and probable cases and 14,096 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 25,475 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.3%.

According to the department, a 57% of eligible South Carolina residents ages 12 and up have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 49.5% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.