55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It is a lot brighter outside of the South Carolina State House. Governor Henry McMaster and the community gathered to sing and celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree.

McMaster flipped the switch at the end of Sunday evening’s 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting ceremony at the Statehouse. Organizers say the event included singing, a Christmas-story themed program and brief remarks by the governor.

The Garden Club of South Carolina and the Columbia Garden Club have spent weeks decorating the tree just off Gervais Street in front of the Statehouse. The tree is a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland. TimberTech of Greer again volunteered to bring the tree to Columbia.