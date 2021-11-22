Consumer News: Traveling for Thanksgiving? How this could impact your wallet

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

Experts say gas prices should start to come down just in time for Thanksgiving. According to GasBuddy, oil prices dropped by more than $10 a gallon, which should translate to lower gas prices later this week. According to GasBuddy, Columbia is currently averaging 3$.02 a gallon. That’s down almost seven cents from a week ago but still more than $1.20 higher than this time last year.

CNN– A look at what could be more expensive during the upcoming holiday weekend. John Lorinc reports.