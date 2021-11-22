DHEC: 614 new cases of COVID-19, one virus related death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 476 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 138 probable cases, for a total of 614 new cases. DHEC also reports one new probable death due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says 913,950 new and probable coronavirus cases and 14,128 virus related deaths have been reported in the Palmetto State.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 23,009 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 2.90%.

According to the department, 57.1% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages 5 and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 49.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.