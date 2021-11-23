Body found in quarry identified as missing UofSC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office says the body found in a quarry is that of a missing University of South Carolina student.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Michael Keen, 22, was found at the Vulcan Quarry on Monday, less than a mile from where he was reported missing.

Columbia Police said Keen’s father reported him missing on Sunday, after Keen stated he was leaving J’s Corner Restaurant & Bar to walk home Saturday night.

The coroner says Keen was expected to graduate from UofSC in the next 3 weeks.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is working with the Columbia Police Department to investigate.