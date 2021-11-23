DHEC: 430 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 99 probable cases, for a total of 430 new cases in South Carolina. DHEC also reports seven new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the Palmetto State. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says 914,384 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,135 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 10,981 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 4.6%.

According to the department, 57.5% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages 5 and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose, and 49.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.