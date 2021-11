Going into Thanksgiving, Columbia gas prices more than $1 up from this time last year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Added to the holiday travel headaches, sky high gas prices.

According to columbiagasprices.com, we’re averaging around $3.02 a gallon here in Columbia. That is $1.20 more expensive than this time last year.

Experts, however, anticipate a drop in the coming weeks, with the price of crude oil dropping by $10 a barrel.