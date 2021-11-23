SCDPS: Expect increased law enforcement presence on the the roads for Thanksgiving travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re hitting the roads instead of the skies this Thanksgiving, State Troopers will be out in full force to help keep the roads safe.

During the Thanksgiving holiday travel period from Wednesday night to Sunday night lsat year, Highway Patrol reported 1,334 crashes resulting in 14 deaths in the state.

“Thanksgiving is historically one of the heaviest travel times of the year. We see traffic increase on interstates as well as highways and secondary roadways,” said SC Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson. “The best advice our troopers can give motorists is to buckle up, reduce your speed, and limit distractions – whether you are driving across town or traveling long distances on the interstate.”

The Department of Public Safety advises drivers to be sure your vehicles are in good working condition, stay alert and expect congested traffic with the expected 678,000 South Carolinians also driving to their destinations.