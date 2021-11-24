Suspect vehicle wanted for fatal hit and run on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol needs your help to find a suspect in a hit and run that killed a pedestrian last week.

Troopers say it happened on November 17 on Two Notch Road and Nates Road at approximately 11:09 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a light colored 4 door vehicle with a paper tag hit the pedestrian in the roadway and left the scene travelling north on Two Notch Road towards I-77.

Authorities say the vehicle might have damage to the passenger side headlight and/or the passenger side of the front bumper and hood area.

If you have any information, you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.