Fuel costs likely to drive up South Carolina electric bills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Electric bills are likely to increase next year for South Carolina customers served by Dominion Energy or two units of Duke Energy. The increases are likely to come after state regulators review how much the power companies spent on coal and natural gas in 2021.

South Carolina utilities estimate fuel costs annually, and then settle up differences between the estimate and what they actually paid. Fuel costs are passed through to customers. Natural gas and coal prices have both risen this year. The South Carolina Public Service Commission will review the fuel bills of Dominion and Duke Energy Progress in April. The fuel cost review for Duke Energy Carolinas is in July.