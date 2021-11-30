SLED releases 911 call following Murdaugh housekeeper’s death

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Tuesday SLED investigators released the 911 call placed by Maggie Murdaugh, the late wife of former attorney Alex Murdaugh, after Gloria Satterfield fell on the steps in front of the family’s Colleton Co. home in Feburary of 2018.

You can download the 911 call here.

In the call you hear Murdaugh tell the 911 operator that Satterfield fell on the brick stairs and was bleeding from the head.

She was later pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center.

At the time her death was ruled a “trip and fall” accident but an investigation into the death was launched in September of 2021.

Recently, Satterfield’s family reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit related to her death.

Maggie Murdaugh and her oldest son Paul were found shot and killed in the family’s Colleton Co. hunting lodge in June of ’21.

Alex Murdaugh is currently in custody accused of defrauding the Satterfield family out of more than $3 million.