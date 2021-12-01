CDC finds HIV infection in white men who are gay or bisexual dropped over the past decade

CNN– New findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show HIV rates significantly dropped over the past decade for white men who are gay or bisexual.

The CDC reports infections fell from 7,500 to 5,100 from 2010 to 2019. During that same time frame, infection rates for Black gay males inched downward, but rose slightly for Hispanic and Latino men.

Researchers say a lack of access to treatment, and perhaps the stigma of being gay, may play a factor for the men who get infected.