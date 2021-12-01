DHEC: 806 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 488 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 318 probable cases, for a total of 806 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 14 new confirmed deaths and nine probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 23 new virus related deaths in South Carolina. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 919,184 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,233 virus related deaths reported in the state.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says it received 10,591 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 7.4%.

According to the department, 58% of all eligible South Carolina residents ages five and up have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose and 50.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-data.