Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate, siding with AG Wilson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A federal judge Tuesday sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to block a federal vaccine mandate that would allow the government to require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. South Carolina is one of 14 states suing to stop the mandate, arguing President Biden does not have the authority to do so.

Wilson says the fight is not about vaccines, but about the president following the law. “The Biden Administration has struck out in court yet again. That is because the President does not respect the rule of law but only the abuse of power,” Attorney General Wilson said. “Our brave healthcare workers should not be subjected to such overreach by a President who wishes to rule by force.”

While the rule is blocked, the government can not force healthcare workers to get vaccinated, however, hospitals and private employers can still require vaccinations on their own.